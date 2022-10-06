Local industries are hiring, and new businesses continue to open in Berea, according to a report from city of Berea Director of Business and Tourism Development Donna Angel.
Angel provided an update on business, industrial and tourism development at Tuesday’s business meeting of the Berea City Council, noting that over 40 businesses opened in town since January, joining approximately 111 new ventures that have opened in Berea since she joined the city approximately three years ago.
Angel noted progress is being made on the opening of Just Love Coffee on Chestnut Street, across from the Chestnut Street Pavilion. The chain coffee shop will open in what was the former Mario’s building. A grand opening date has not yet been announced. Additionally, two new yet-unidentified cafes are planned for Berea, and Angel announced that a group of investors from Lexington are seeking to open a steakhouse in Berea.
Angel then went down the list of new businesses opening shop in town, including six health-related offices, a dentist, finance businesses, a baker, and she added that Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen is slated to open in November.
Regarding industrial development, Angel reported that the new industrial spec building next to Farristown Middle School will likely be set to open in late October, providing an opportunity for a new company to move in. Additionally, hiring is continuing at Hitachi Astemo Electric Motor Systems, including a job fair on October 13 at the Russel Acton Folk Center on Jefferson Street. Angel said the company has transitioned to a four-day work week, and that they are currently seeking new staffers for the first and second shifts. At AppHarvest, meanwhile, Angel reported the company, which specializes in indoor, environmentally sustainable agriculture, has hired its staff and is moving forward with production.
In an effort to serve local employers and workers who come in from out of town, Angel said her department is working in assembling a digital information packet outlining services, businesses, and local attractions available in Berea. The information can be used to instruct prospective employers considering relocating in Berea and it can help make an easier transition for workers who are new to the city, said Angel.
On the tourism front, Angel noted that Berea continues to gain notoriety in national publications, and Berea was one of three cities to be visited by an international tourism writers’ group. The other cities selected were Lexington and Paducah.
Berea was recently named one of the seven most beautiful towns in Kentucky by WorldAtlas.com, Angel said, joining Harrodsburg, Paducah, Glasgow, Morehead, La Grange and Maysville. As Berea has gained more notoriety in the national press, local shop owners, including Councilmember Cora Jane Wilson, have seen in influx of tourists from out of town, including many from Canada. In addition, Angel noted that the number of Berea’s motorcoach visitors have been increasing, and that new tour activity packages are in the works for visitors.
During council comments, several city council members and the mayor praised Angel and her staff regarding their work in boosting local economic development and tourism.
In other news, local resident Jackie Pullum addressed the council during the public comments section, urging them to continue work on an ordinance that specifically addresses the public nuisance of fireworks. A previous measure under consideration was tabled in favor of integrating fireworks regulations into a broader noise ordinance. Pullum expressed hope the city would focus on details like specific hours fireworks can be allowed, so that noise-sensitive citizens, such as war veterans, can be warned ahead of time. She also said many animals are lost or injured in July due to the use of fireworks. Pullum noted that she has heard fireworks set off in her neighborhood weeks before and after Independence Day. Resident Peggy Coyne expressed support for Pullum’s suggestion, noting the adverse impact fireworks can have on those suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.
In other public comments, residents Shane Morris and Jacque Bowling expressed disapproval of the city’s support for a Berea Pride Festival Weekend in Berea last week. The event is held to support LGBTQ+ citizens. Morris asserted that because the PRIDE movement is closely associated with the Democratic Party, the city is supporting a defacto partisan event. Morris also suggested the city was setting a bad precedent in supporting the festival, since it would presumably be obligated to do the same for organizations that would be identified by some as ultra-conservative.
Bowling, meanwhile, asserted the city’s support of a PRIDE event sends a mixed message to people beyond Berea. Bowling noted that on one hand, the city spends thousands on tourism, yet it supports events that, in her words, “destroy the city’s image.”
At one point in Bowling’s comments, Councilmember Katie Startzman inquired whether Bowling’s remarks were in order according to the city’s public comments policy. Mayor Bruce Fraley stated that under the city’s current regulations, citizens are allowed to comment on services provided by the city.
Other citizens urged caution on the part of the city when it comes to public comments. Eleanor Workman stated: “I think it is inappropriate at city council to bring up our own particular religious beliefs and put labels on other people,” Workman said.
Resident John Coyne, meanwhile, cautioned the city to uphold a separation of church and state, adding that there was a “tenor of condemnation” in the remarks opposing the pride events.
