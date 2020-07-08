Mayor Bruce Fraley announced that current Business Development Director Donna Angel has been appointed to head a newly formed department that will combine business development and tourism.
The announcement was made Tuesday evening after the Berea City Council retired to executive session at the end of their regular business meeting. When the council meeting resumed, Mayor Fraley made the following statement:
“I am very pleased to announce that I am selecting Donna Angel, the current economic development director, to be the new director of Business Development and Tourism for the City of Berea. Congratulations to Donna and I encourage all of our elected officials, city staff and citizens to support Donna and to congratulate her in her new role,” Fraley said.
The move to integrate business development and tourism functions comes in the wake of other major moves by the administration to revamp the city’s overall economic development strategy. Last year, the city hired consultants from Fortune, LLC, to focus on industrial recruitment and retention, while the city has also undergone efforts to bolster small business assistance and recruitment through the city and the Kentucky Small Business Development Center in Berea.
In other developments, Fraley announced that the city had secured a $100,000 grant from the USDA Rural Development division for the construction of a multi-use pavilion on Chestnut Street in the parking lot adjacent to the former Tolle building. Fraley added that is in addition to the $250,000 secured for the project by the city from the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy.
The city is currently working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to redo the entrance off Chestnut for the multi-use pavilion, which will also serve as a home to the Berea Farmer’s Market. Officials say completion of the pavilion could happen as early as 2021.
In other news, Berea City Councilmember Emily LaDouceur made an emotional appeal to fellow officials to support Black Lives Matter Berea activities and to participate in a community dialogue about race. LaDouceur specifically asked the council to vote in favor of a Juneteenth resolution commemorating the end of slavery in America. She also asked council members to participate in a demonstration in Berea slated for this Saturday.
“When I say black lives matter, I am asking you to acknowledge that there are people who experience this world differently than you for no other reason than the fact that they have a different color of skin,” LaDouceur said.
In response, council members thanked LaDouceur for her remarks, though not all of them agreed with her. Councilmembers Cora Jane Wilson, John Payne, and Steve Caudill expressed appreciation for sharing her experiences. Ronnie Terrill responded that officials have an obligation to all of its citizens.
“We as council people have got to support everybody regardless of race or whatever,” Terrill said. “And therefore, I think it’s racist when you come out and say you only support one group. Black lives do matter, but all lives matter,” Terrill said.
On the same subject, citizens Charlsa Hensley and Ethan Connelly submitted comments by email that were read by Berea City Administrator David Gregory, asking council members to consider issues of race and to seek the perspectives of people of color in people in Berea about the issue of racism.
On the issue of social media and the city, the council held a work session before Tuesday’s regular meeting about how citizens can submit public comments while meetings continue to be teleconferenced. The council agreed comments submitted in advance by email could be read during the comments section of the meeting until regular in-person meetings are resumed.
That subject generated questions from officials on precisely when the council would be able to meet again in person. Gregory said that while the city is slowly reopening facilities, the administration is still following the governor’s guidelines on when public meetings can be resumed. Gregory offered the option, however, that meetings could be held at the Russel Action Folk Center, with spaces created that would allow for social distancing.
Emily LaDouceur and Steve Caudill cautioned against resuming regular public meetings too soon as concerns about COVID-19 continue.
“It would not be great if all of us got COVID-19.” Caudill said. LaDouceur agreed, indicating she would be a strong vote ‘no’ against resuming meetings, noting that even some on the city council bear significant health risks associated with the virus. “I would hate for someone to contract the corona virus,” LaDouceur said.
The next Berea City Council meeting is slated for July 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.