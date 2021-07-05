Angel, new K-9 meets Rotary

A
nother two weeks and another two speakers have brought post-pandemic days into focus for Berea Rotary members.
The first week the club welcomed Donna Angel, the Business and Tourism Director for the city of Berea.
Like many others her department has suffered the struggles incurred by COVID-19.
However, they have developed new and creative ways to continue with their mission. She reaffirmed that the industrial component is still the “gold star” for the city, but the small business world and the new vocational technical school enhance the opportunities for employment and growth. Guests attending her session were Rotary Partner Nancy Scarlett and Creative Economy Director Vallorie Henderson.
The following week, Rotary members saw in action a Belgian Malinois K-9 named “Jimmy.”
Speaking from the podium inside the Smokehouse Grill, Officer Martin Wesley explained the costs and procedures for Madison County to provide this service.
Wesley, former State Police officer and Master Trainer, outlined the selection and training of a dog that can be of great service in narcotic detection and apprehension of suspects. Madison County currently has six such canines.
During the Q&A period, he acknowledged there is no vacation in between calls. Guests attending this meeting were Nancy Scarlett, Rotary Partner, and Mike Coyle, Madison County Sheriff.
This week, the members hosted their annual Silent Auction and pot luck at the Fellowship Hall of St. Clare’s Catholic Church.
Those interested in “Service above Self” are invited to attend a meeting where exceptional speakers inform the community through Rotary.
———
Meetings are currently held at the Smokehouse Grill club room on Tuesdays at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.