The Madison County Fiscal Court approved a resolution for a new drainage structure on Angel Road during a special-called on-line meeting Tuesday morning.
The project will be funded by an 80-20 percent match with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The total funding for the project is for funds not to exceed $50,000.
The court also approved a similar resolution for Bogie Mill Road, with the total costs not to excceed $28,870.
A draft of the 2021 budget for the Madison County Detention Center was made available for magistrates to review.
