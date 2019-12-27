As much as Berea has going for it from a business development perspective, newly appointed City of Berea Business Development Director Donna Angel will tell you there are always ways to create new opportunities.
It is with that approach that Angel began her new position at the city after a career in retail sales, banking, business finance, and in her private life, community service. Angel, who notes she has probably served on about every board or committee there is in Berea, said encouraging business development on behalf of the city is just another way of employing her experience and her broad social network to help new and established businesses thrive.
“I don’t look at it as if I’m giving up anything from the banking world,” said Angel, who recently left Community Trust Bank after 16 years. “I look at it as expanding relationships and continuing to bring businesses along. I think this is a natural fit for me, because I think the key to this business development position is going to be networking and resourcing.”
A Madison County native and Madison Central High School alumna, Angel began her career at the age of 15 at J.C. Penney in downtown Richmond. She started in housekeeping, then worked her way up through the company for some 22 years before she ultimately transitioned into banking and finance in about 2003. After J.C. Penney and before banking, she also held management posts at other retailers, including Dress Barn.
While encouraging business growth in Berea might seem like a daunting challenge to some, Angel sees opportunity and new possibilities. “I think there’s so much potential that with a hands-on person, there are opportunities that we can really open up. We just have a lot of possibility in Berea that has been untapped,” Angel said.
With that in mind, Angel wants to add new facets to the city’s business development strategy, such as reaching out to existing businesses and helping them get what they need to stay viable and competitive. She’d also like assist budding entrepreneurs get off to a good start.
To accomplish those goals, Angel hopes to network with local entities to help provide first-time entrepreneurs advice in subjects like business plans and budgeting to help them succeed. Angel also hopes to encourage and facilitate on-going training opportunities for business owners so they can continue improving their enterprises, whether it’s through cooperative assistance from MACED, the Air Institute of Berea Colege, the City of Berea, or other entities.
“Sometimes new businesses get set up, however the nurturing and the growing of the business, having the continuing educational component behind it, or the needed support is not always there for them,” Angel said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t continue to recruit and bring more business into town. We’ll always need to bring in new businesses,”
From the time it was announced that she was joining the city, Angel said people went to her office at Community Trust Bank to offer ideas for things they would like to see in the city, whether it is growing the workforce to sustain local factories, attracting a new grocery store, or bringing a KFC franchise back to Berea. Angel said she listened to visitors and took pages of notes on ideas for new businesses and she welcomed their enthusiasm and input. December has been much of the same, Angel noted, meeting with business people, fielding new prospects, and just listening.
“I want them to know that we care,” Angel said. “So, I wanted to get out this month to let people know and understand that I am here to hear their feedback on things we can do better as a city. I’m passionate about this town, and I do want to make a difference.”
Perhaps more than anything else, Angel hopes local residents and newcomers will recognize that Berea is a city of possibilities as well as a great place to launch a business.
“I think if you really want a quality of life with your own little business that you can be proud of, Berea, Kentucky is the place that you want to come,” Angel said.
