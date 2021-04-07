Angela L. Davig, age 84, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Per Angela’s wishes, she was cremated. The Davig family will be accepting friends and family at Lakes Funeral Home on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. to memorialize Angela’s life. During that time, the family welcomes anyone to speak or share a story about Angela.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Angela Davig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
