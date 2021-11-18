The Madison County Animal Shelter has notified five employees that their personal information may have been subject to unauthorized access during a break-in last month.
On October 27, 2021, an inmate at the Madison County jail escaped from a work detail and broke into the shelter. The inmate stole shelter property, including a paper binder that included personal information for five Shelter employees. The shelter uses the binder to store required records related to DEA authorizations. It includes other information such as certificates related to euthanasia. The police apprehended the inmate in Shelby County, Ohio the next day.
Police recovered some of the items taken by the inmate and believe that other items, including the binder, were burned and destroyed. However, in an abundance of caution, because the binder contained names, addresses, dates of birth and Social Security numbers, the shelter is offering free credit monitoring services to affected employees.
Although the Shelter is not aware and does not suspect of any misuse of employees’ personal information, the Shelter urged those affected to take appropriate steps to protect their personal information by remaining vigilant to the possibility of fraud and identity theft by reviewing and monitoring their account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity. The
Shelter indicated that any unauthorized or suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement and the state Attorney General. In addition, consistent with its compliance obligations and responsibilities, the Shelter is providing notice of this incident to the appropriate state regulators.
“We are committed to protecting the security of our premises and property as well as personal information about our employees,” said Morgan Elliston, the Human Resources Coordinator at the Shelter. “We are investing in additional resources to help enhance our security and are revisiting our practices on the storage of paper records.”
