Madison County Animal Shelter announced Tuesday it has received a $7,500 grant from the newly named, Petco Love (formerly the PETCO Foundation), to support their lifesaving work for animals in Madison County.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they've empowered organizations by investing nearly $300 million to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. In addition, they've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.
"My administration has been focused on finding ways to improve the lives of our Madison County animal population," said Madison County Judge Executive and KACo President Reagan Taylor. "We appreciate Petco Love for recognizing our hard work with this grant award and will continue to focus on increasing education for citizens on the importance of controlling our pet and stray animal population.
"Today Petco Love announces an investment in Madison County Animal Shelter and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. "Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us."
"The grant funds allow us to work on our goal to reduce the number of unwanted or unplanned litters of cats and dogs born in Madison County. With Petco Love's generosity, we will be able to spay and neuter shelter pets and give them a brighter and healthier future," said Katie Tibbs, Animal Care Coordinator.
Madison County Animal Shelter is the county funded shelter for impound and enforcement of animal care and control laws. Since 2020, the shelter has successfully networked with rescue organizations, fosters and adopters to find successful homes for Madison County's unwanted pet population. The shelter has been successful in obtaining numerous grants that work toward controlling the animal population.
For more information about Madison County Animal Shelter, visit www.madisoncountyky.us/index.php/departments/animal-care<http://www.madisoncountyky.us/index.php/departments/animal-care>, and click here<http://www.petcofoundation.org/> to learn more about Petco Love.
