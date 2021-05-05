Ann Bills Bajwa, 72, Berea died suddenly at her residence on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
In accordance with Ann’s wishes she will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date (day and time to be announced). In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions suggested to the Berea Food Bank, 108 Parkway Avenue, Berea KY 40403 or online at www.bereaoutreach.org
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
