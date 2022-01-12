Anna Belle Johnson, 90, passed away January 8, 2022, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years A.B. Johnson, her daughter Phyllis Johnson O’dell, her parents Joel A. and Virgie Millard, two brothers and one sister.
She grew up in Perry County at Little Leatherwood, graduated from Viper High School and Midway College. She and A.B. lived in Hazard until 1994, when they retired and resided in Berea for 20 years, she lived at Sayre Christian Village for the past 7 years.
She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Hazard, then later the Silver Creek Baptist Church in Berea.
She is survived by her son Phillip and his wife Caroline (that she loved like a daughter), her son in law Phil O’dell and grandson Nicholas O’dell. Her niece Helen Taulbee and cousin Teresa Helm aided greatly with her care the past few years. Numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends were held dear in her heart. She was a friendly likeable person that knew no strangers.
A memorial service will be Saturday January 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lakes Funeral Home, Berea with Chaplin Tyler Greene officiating, the family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday and inurnment will take place at Berea Cemetery mausoleum immediately after services.
The family expresses deep appreciation to her caregivers at Sayre Christian Village and nurses at Central Baptist. In lieu of flowers please donate to Sayre Christian Village 3775 Belleau Wood Dr. Lexington, KY. 40517, or Silver Creek Baptist Church 1784 Big Hill Rd. Berea, KY. 40403.
Lakes Funeral Home is handled arrangements.
