Anna Sue Taulbee age 80, passed away peacefully Wednesday Jan. 11, 2023 at The Terrace in Berea.
Funeral services were conducted Saturday Jan. 14, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home, burial was in the Red Lick Cemetery.
