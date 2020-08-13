Annext facelift photo

Roy Curtis, an employee with the City of Berea Public Works Department, works on a window frame at the Berea City Annex earlier this week finishing up a window project. Curtis and co-worker Zach Lainhart have been scraping the windows of older paint and replacing with a beige color to match the new trim at Berea City Hall. The trim is getting replaced with composite material for a longer, lasting appearance. (The Citizen/Keith Taylor)

