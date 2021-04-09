Clean out the attic and the closets, price your items and mark your calendars for the weekends of June 3-5 and Oct. 1-2, for the US 25 Yard Sale and the Boone Way Yard Sale along US 25.
Both events are organized by local volunteers, with the help of local Tourism Commissions. It’s a great time for clubs, school teams and church groups to make some money, while drawing thousands of visitors from across the nation to our neighborhoods.
This year marks the 10th year for the US 25 Yard Sale. The Boone Way was formulated from last year’s rescheduled spring sale and in its inaugural year. The fall event did so well that two sales — one in the spring and another in the fall — will be held along the same route, from Corbin to Richwood.
It’s free to participate as a vendor. Just find a legal spot to set up shop and get permission, price your items to sell, observe the COVID-19 protocals and have fun meeting people and selling your items. The wind, not the rain is your real enemy. Set up neatly, safely, and you’ll sell more.
For more info contact your local Tourism Commission. In Boone, Grant, and Scott Counties, contact Judy Wigginton at (859) 824-6641. Those in Rockcastle, Madison and Laurel Counties, including Corbin, contact Randy Coffey at (859) 779-3005.
• Facebook: “New -- US 25 Yard Sale – 2021” and “The Boone Way Yard Sale”
• Online: www. us25yardsale.com
