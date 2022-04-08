It’s funny as you grow older how you grow more like your parents and grandparents. My Granny used to look forward to Saturday because it was the day that her youngest daughter would come visit. Everyone knew that day was reserved. I’m sure Granny really enjoyed those special visits, just the two of them. My Mom already got to be with her pretty much every day.
After your children have been out of the house for a while, it’s just like company is coming to visit. I vacuum, dust, clean their rooms upstairs, and tidy the kitchen. I try to buy the Capri sun (from their childhood days) or soda that they like. I ask if they want any special foods. My husband and I are both so happy. We check with each other as to what time the kids are coming and try not to be too disappointed if they show up late. It’s a treat when they want to spend time with us.
We know it won’t last too long so we treasure it.
In my experience the high school years have a lot of pressure for children and parents. Your child underestimates the time necessary for the more difficult classes while trying to balance a job and some social time. You see their GPA go down, and their frustration level go up, but they don’t want to give up the money.
After a lot of paperwork, they are off to college. The big question is the major. There might be a couple of adjustments to that major. Parents breathe a sigh of relief when their child chooses a realistic major that has a reasonable salary.
Of course there are bumps along the way: paying for college, low grades, jobs with too many hours, apartment expenses because they just want to be on their own, and relationship issues. Sometimes there are health issues. You would like to smooth everything over for your kids, but that only hampers them in the long run.
Their interests and goals may not match yours, but they are adults now. You can have conversations as equals.
They begin to value the laundry, meals, and chauffeuring more that you used to do for them. (My youngest still talks about when I used to put her school clothes in the dryer in the morning before she had to put them on.) They appreciate the practical household gifts from parents that save them money.
As parents we have the anticipation of seeing what our children will become. We need a lot of patience with our kids because they are still a work in progress just like us. We need faith that everything will work out in the end even if it doesn’t look like it now.
I still think that raising children is the most rewarding experience. It certainly forces parents out of their comfort zone and makes us better people, too.
I hope that you will enjoy some time with your child this week!
