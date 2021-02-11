Kirksville Chronicles
Appalachian culture is rich with a history unique to our area in the world, from granny women to mountain music- there is something for everyone to be in awe of.
Many of us Kentuckians, especially mountain and country folk, know that superstitions are sometimes taken pretty seriously, and there is nothing better than sitting around a bonfire in the summer and fall months listening to family pick and sing.
Granny women were older women in appalachia who often traveled to neighboring families and homes to help serve as a type of midwife during childbirths. These women passed their knowledge of natural medicine and some superstition down through their families. For instance, some would open windows in the home where childbirth was occurring believing that it would help the woman deliver the baby. Many of these women knew of natural healing remedies that were passed down through their own families, making tinctures, teas, salves, and other supplements made from herbs they grew, barks they knew where to find, or other plants they knew were in the area. Many people still utilize these remedies today in the foothills of Kentucky.
Superstition runs deep through the mountains. For instance, If you’ve ever heard of feather crowns in a pillow, you know that people take them very seriously.
Although not as common now, when people often slept on feather pillows, it was believed that finding a nest of feathers together within one was a sign of imminent death. After people died and these were found inside of their feather pillows, often that family would keep them. Some can still be seen today in the Appalachia Museum near Williamsburg.
Appalachian culture encourages so much creativity, especially in the past during resource-poor periods of time.
Appalachian crafts are still prevalent in the area and are the cause for many to visit our state. Corn shuck dolls, basket weaving, gourd painting, woodworking,etc. Many of these crafts are taught and passed down among family members.
Appalachian culture brings a lot to the table of our country. We want to maintain traditions and hang onto the good old days, because sometimes the traditions that we gain in our families may help us survive hard times, but they always serve as excellent memories.
