The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called just before 1:30 p.m Friday afternoon, after Garrard County Police discovered one man dead at a residence on Bryants Camp Rd, in northern Garrard County.
KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the residence and found Rodney Meade, 30, of Lancaster, deceased inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Garrard County Coroner. His body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
The initial investigation indicated that Dustin Bell, 27, of Lancaster, forced his way into a home, occupied by Rodney Meade and a woman. An argument occurred between Bell and the couple, when Bell retrieved a firearm and shot Meade, and the woman. The woman was transported to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Dustin Bell was arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center. He was charged with Murder, Assault 1st Degree and Burglary 1st Degree.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Frank Thornberry. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Danville Police Department, Garrard County Police Department and the Garrard County Coroner's Office.
