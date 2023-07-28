By Keith Taylor • Citizen Publisher
In an effort to regain financial footing, AppHarvest filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.
The company, which has locations in Berea and Richmond, in addition to Somerset and Morehead, produces indoor vegetables such as leafy greens and tomatoes. The Berea facility is located near Farristown Middle School.
AppHarvest had more than $609 million in assets and more than $341 million in debts in a company report filed at the end of March. The company plans to continue its business operations at all four locations, including Berea and Richmond.
“The AppHarvest board of directors and executive leadership evaluated several strategic alternatives to maximize value for all stakeholders prior to the Chapter 11 filing,” said AppHarvest CEO Tony Martin. “The Chapter 11 filing provides protection while we work to transition operation of our strategic plan, Project New Leaf, which has shown strong progress toward operational efficiencies resulting in higher sales, cost savings and product quality.”
Jonathan Webb, founder of the company, was replaced by Martin as the CEO. Webb also stepped down as chairman of the board earlier this month.
AppHarvest is in the process of transitioning its Berea location to Mastronardi Produce, a current distribution pattern with the company. The exchange is for approximately $3.75 million. It includes additional incremental funding and support for the company’s restructuring plan. This transition is subject to approval of the court.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley is confident operations will continue in the future at the Berea facility. He was contacted by a representative from AppHarvest on Monday.
“As I understand it, the business operation in Berea will transition from AppHarvest to Mastronardi, who has owned the greenhouse on Farristown Industrial Road since December, with court approval,” Fraley said. “The growing, packaging, and distributions of produce here is expected to continue without disruption and they do not expect any changes in employment. I am optimistic that the new owner will make it work.”
The company secured $30 million debtor-in-possession financing from Equilibrium to support its operations in Morehead, Richmond and Somerset.
