AppHarvest unveiled its second Container Farm during an event at the school Friday. Several officials were on hand, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and special advisor to the Governor, Rocky Adkins.
The farm is the second of its kind in Madison County. Madison Central also has a container farm. The project is a partnership with AppHarvest and Future Farmers of America students at both schools.
The container at Madison Southern unveiled Friday, features four rows of plants, a seedling area, recycled water filtration system and lights to stimulate growth. Food grown and produced from container will be served by the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.