T
he sun is shining, and the temperature is rising. Rural residents know the signs. It’s hay season. When the weather forecast becomes the most important news for farmers. They look for several hot dry days in a row. If the chance of precipitation is low, farmers might gamble on cutting a field anyway.
The farmers mow the fields with a haybine or disc mower. They might use a tether to mix the hay and get it up off the ground. Farmers use a rake to gather the hay in windrows for baling. The hay needs to cure for up to 3 days before baling.
You might notice buzzards circling the newly mown fields. It is a sad fact that small animals are sometimes run over. Snakes, meadowlark birds, baby deer, rabbits, or cats may fall victim to the mower.
There are also dangers for farmers when mowing. Tractors can rollover injuring or killing driver. Farmers must be aware of the terrain whether it is the incline, stumps, or holes. Farmers have been injured or killed by PTO when trying to clean baler pick up. My mom always worried when it got late, and the boys weren’t home yet.
When the wagon was connected behind the hay baler, the chute pushed the bale up to the wagon. One of my brothers would lift it to the back to be stacked. My brother Dwayne laughed about walking backwards and feeling something beating against his legs. It was the loop of a snake body dangling from the bale. He said that was a common occurrence.
If you have ever worked in hay, you know it is the hottest work around. There is the possibility of heat stroke or exhaustion. The tiny pieces of hay stick to you. It is itchy. You get sunburnt. You are exhausted by the end and just want a shower. This is your routine for days on end.
Dwayne estimated on a good day with no breakdowns they could handle 1,000-1,200 bales. If the hay was full, these bales could weigh 45-50 pounds. My brothers didn’t bother wearing caps or gloves. They built up calluses on their hands quickly handling those strings on the bales. Dwayne didn’t remember them bringing much water either. He remembered stopping to drink from a creek on the farm and stopping to get a pop as they came home.
I always thought my dad was a master at stacking the square bales. He admitted that it was a learning process. He did have a system that each bale overlapped the bottom bale by at least half the length. My brother Dwayne compared it to a brick layer rowlock. The bales were not going to be jostled off when driving through a rough field. Dwayne guessed they managed to get around 140-150 bales on the wagon. My sisters and I looked forward to playing on the hay in the barn.
Breakdowns can be a huge time liability. My dad, like most farmers, learned to repair his machinery since it was used for several years. Farmers lose even more time for complicated repairs. This can put them seriously behind when they are cutting multiple fields in different locations. Of course, moving the equipment from farm to farm is time consuming, too.
The round baler cut down the number of workers needed in the field considerably. The round bales can remain in the field until transported. If the bales are not stored inside, there is some loss to decay. You might also see some round bales wrapped in plastic. This ferments into haylage which cows enjoy. Farming is always changing with new technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.