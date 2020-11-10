Kentucky State Police

On Monday at approximately 7:40 PM, Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London, received a call for assistance, from Rockcastle County Dispatch, regarding a shooting incident on Potter Road in the Scaffold Cane community of Rockcastle County.

Preliminary investigation, revealed George Henshaw, 42, of Mount Vernon was having an ongoing verbal altercation with his step-mother, Lois Henshaw, 60, also of Mount Vernon.

While the two individuals were arguing, George Henshaw retrieved a firearm and discharged the weapon striking Lois Henshaw, who was fatally injured and pronounced deceased by the Rockcastle County Coroner.

George Henshaw has been charged with Murder, First Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Henshaw is lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

Detective Ryan Loudermilk, with Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London, is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police Post 11 personnel, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Department, Rockcastle County EMS and the Rockcastle County Coroner.

