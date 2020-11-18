CItizen obituary 2

Arlie Jean Sizemore, 89, of McKee, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Baptist Health in Richmond.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Adrian McKinney officiating.  Burial will follow in the Rogers Cemetery in Jackson County.  Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

