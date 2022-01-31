On Sunday January 30, 2022 approximately 11:30 pm, Rockcastle 911 requested Kentucky State Police Post 11 London to investigate an armed robbery at a residence.
Preliminary investigation revealed a subject, Woodrow Lamb, 44 of Mount Vernon, unlawfully entered a residence on Reverend Green Loop Road, armed with a firearm. During the incident, Lamb discharged a firearm, shooting Damien R. Madden, 66 of Mt. Vernon. Lamb left the scene; possibly in a two door gray Toyota Scion. KY Registration 008-PRC. The victim, Damien Madden, was taken to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital by Rockcastle EMS and is being treated for non-life injuries.
Kentucky State Police are requesting assistance in locating Lamb, who is considered armed and dangerous. Lamb is described as a white male, 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 190 pounds with green eyes. If you see Lamb or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or Kentucky State Police Post 11 London at (606) 878-6622 or toll free 1-800-222-5555. Callers may remain anonymous.
Trooper Adam Childress is continuing the investigation and will be obtaining arrest warrants as soon as possible. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Post 11 personnel, Mt. Vernon Police Department and Rockcastle EMS.
