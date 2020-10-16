Blue Grass Army Depot (BGAD) Commander, Col. Stephen Dorris announced the installation has partnered with the Kentucky National Guard’s 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) in conducting a “Shadow Run” of the Army’s 36th Annual Ten Miler (ATM) road race on Sunday, Oct. 18, starting at 9 a.m.
Event entrance is free to public participants and spectators.
The ATM normally is conducted in the nation’s capital by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, drawing participants from military personnel, civilians, wheel chair athletes, wounded warriors, fire and police first responders, and others interested in supporting the U.S. Army in building morale, promoting physical fitness and extending community outreach. Based on COVID-19 concerns, however, this year’s national race was changed to a virtual event, resulting in the hosting of numerous local Shadow Runs around the country.
“The Ten Miler is a demonstration of the Army’s commitment to its strategic objectives of fitness, readiness and resiliency,” says Col. Dorris, “but it’s also a key community-based celebration that unites Soldiers and local citizens. BGAD is proud to partner with and support the 149th MEB’s Shadow Run.”
Dorris noted that despite the public nature of the event, the Depot will be adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines. “Face masks and social distancing rules remain in effect for all race competitors and public attendees. Once the race begins, runners can choose whether or not to wear face masks.”
Local citizens planning to compete must register no later than 5 p.m. Thursday by calling (859) 779-6464 during normal business hours. Spectators do not need to register. However, all persons need to be aware that before access to the installation is granted, Depot Security personnel are required to conduct a criminal background check, as well as complete COVID temperature checks and questions.
Arrival times should be planned accordingly to allow for the completion of required background checks, COVID temperature checks and health questions, and other prerace activities.
Awards will be presented to: 1st Place Team; 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place Individuals; 1st Place 400-Meter Youth; and 1st Place One-Mile Youth.
