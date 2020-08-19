Arthur W. Huff, 52, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home and burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors at 2:30 on Thursday.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
