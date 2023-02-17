Something special is happening at Asbury University.
A week ago, a routine prayer service in a chapel on campus turned into a revival fire that has spread across the country continues to spark interest locally and nationally.
In the world that we live in, everyone could use a little good news today. Reports from the “Asbury Awakening” has provided hope for the next generation of believers and it’s good to something big come from a small university situated in nearby Wilmore.
Whether or not you are a believer is your choice, but I have always been a firm believer in prayer, and that simply comes from the experiences I’ve had with the creator since my birth. You see, I was born two months before my due date and weighed under two pounds. It was touch and go before I came home near my scheduled due date.
It was in those early stages after birth, I experienced the touch of God in my life and it has always stuck with me.
I’ve encountered numerous experiences during my walk in the faith and had many ups and downs along this journey of life. My faith took a hit when I lost my mom in 2020, but I eventually go back up and learned to walk the path of life again.
Honestly, I feel like I’m living two lives but I’m still connected to God and find comfort in the prayers Mom said on my behalf during her time on earth. For that I am thankful and blessed to have had a praying mother. She would have turned 71 on Wednesday.
I’m not preacher and just a publisher and a sports editor but know that God works in mysterious ways and supernatural experiences can’t be explained. I’m convinced that God has had a hand in the movement at Asbury.
The heart of the revival at Asbury began with college-aged students who prayed, prayed and prayed more for a breakthrough that occurred a week ago, I believe in prayer and a higher power and glad to see my heavenly father work in the lives of our immediate future generations.
My prayer is that the revival continues to transform lives and bless believers alike.
