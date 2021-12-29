Mrs. Audrey Faye Davidson Cooper, 76, of Waco, went to be with the LORD on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Baptist Health – Lexington.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Flatwoods Christian Church, 263 College Hill Road, Waco, with Bro. Tim Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Cooper Cemetery in Beattyville.
The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, Richmond in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.