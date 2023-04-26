Austin Ryan Christopher Newsom, age 29, passed away April 21, 2023, at his residence in Berea, KY
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Central Kentucky Regional Airport, 124 Madison County Airport Road Richmond, KY 40475 with CDR Mark E. Farris, Chaplain Corp, USN, ret. officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the Airport Facility.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Madison County Animal Shelter.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.