Austin Stacy Castle, 24, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. He was born December 19, 1995 in Lexington to Angela Settles Caldwell and Adam Stacy Castle. Austin was an assistant manager at Long John Silvers in Berea.
He always thought the best of everyone, to know him was to love him, and he was always willing to help anyone.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Chrisman officiating, burial will follow in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the funeral home. Live stream of the service will be available on our website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
