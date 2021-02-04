Paula and Casey

Berea Community Schools teachers and administrators received their COVID-19 vaccination shots this week. At left, BCS Assistant District Principal Paula Johnson gives a thumbs up after receiving her shot on her birthday on Tuesday. At right, Casey Poynter, District Safety Coordinator, also gives his approval after getting his shot on Tuesday. “We are doing all that we can at BCS to promote health and safety for our students, faculty, staff and community,” BCS Superintendent Diane Hatchett said. “We are all in this together. Everyone plays a role in health and safety.” Madison County Schools also is scheduled to begin its round of vaccinations for school officials this week.

