Madison County Schools will be offering virtual instructional days March 3-4-5 before opening its doors for students in grades K-8 starting March 8.
The three virtual only learning days on March 3-5 will allow staff members to receive their second vaccine dosage. Students in the Option I plan will begin in-person instruction five days per week beginning March 8.
Students at Madison Southern and Madison Central High School will continue hybrid attendance “for a few more weeks.”
The food pick-up will continue until further notice.
