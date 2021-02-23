Madison County Schools bus

Madison County Schools will be offering virtual instructional days March 3-4-5 before opening its doors for students in grades K-8 starting March 8.

The three virtual only learning days on March 3-5 will allow staff members to receive their second vaccine dosage. Students in the Option I plan will begin in-person instruction five days per week beginning March 8.

Students at Madison Southern and Madison Central High School will continue hybrid attendance “for a few more weeks.”

The food pick-up will continue until further notice.

