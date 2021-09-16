After taking a year off, the excitement of one of Berea’s most anticipated festivals cannot be dimmed, and this year it’s finally back.
The 2021 Spoonbread Festival, the 25th edition, has returned and will begin on Friday and continue through Sunday.
Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but festival organizers have made a few changes to the three-day event and promised the festival will not be less exciting than in the past.
The elimination of the cornhole tournament is an activity that will not be part of this year’s festival. Guests can also expect to see widely spread booths and designated food court areas to implement social distancing.
However, all other traditions will remain. Patrons can still expect free parking, free admission, live entertainment, carnival rides, games, spoonbread making and the annual balloon glow.
Berea Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Napier believes the festival will be as eventful as the past, especially the balloon glow.
“Everybody loves the balloon glow, it’s a wonderful night, it’s pretty to see and it brings such a warming feeling on that particular night.”
The festival will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Memorial Park on Jefferson Street.
