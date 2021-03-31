The Spotlight Playhouse is preparing for its upcoming show, “Steel Magnolias,” which premiers at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The members of the cast, including Charla Gilbert, left, and Kyrsten Daugherty, right, react during a rehearsal Tuesday night. Additional showings are April 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday, April 11. Owner Chad Hembree said the playhouse will adhere to COVID-19 protocals. The lobby will open at 7 p.m., with seating beginning at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open for the Sunday Matinee at 1 p.m. on April, 11. Future shows include, “The Hamlet,” scheduled for May 14-22.
Back in the "Spotlight'
- By Keith Taylor/Citizen Publisher
