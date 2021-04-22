Last weekend provided a taste of ordinary for Kirksville residents with the Spring Gathering at the Kirksville Community Center.
Vendors and shoppers enjoyed the outdoor event, hosted by Billie Golden Battles, on Saturday from 9-2.
Though I was unable to attend, I did see lots of traffic coming in and out of the Community Center. Some shared on social media they enjoyed being able to visit and shop within our community.
Many people were entertained by the Kentucky Bluegrass Cloggers and enjoyed food from “The Local” food truck.
Last Saturday evening also provided some unusual circumstances for residents living between Curtis Pike and the Community Center as someone hit the electric pole nearest Sunny Acres head-on. The pole was split across the road until Kentucky Utilities could get a new pole placed later that evening. All the while, Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department handled and guided traffic. Many residents lost power for a few hours.
On a more neighborly note, please remember to check in on our elderly community members and neighbors. As difficult as this year has been on us all, the elderly have often suffered alone. Check on your grandparents and older family members and friends; drop off something they’d enjoy on their porch, or just give them a call.
We all need to feel needed and appreciated sometimes. This is a good time of year to volunteer to mow someone’s yard out of kindness, drop off a sweet treat, or just let them bend your ear for a little while.
