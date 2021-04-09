I
t’s a great time to get out and drive with the nicer weather. Roll down those windows and hit the back roads. Smell the wild onions after the grass has been cut.
I drove by the location of an old store building on White Station and Menelaus Road that had been torn down. I remember driving by that every day on the school bus. I always wondered about its history.
I stopped by the Kingston Flea Market to browse. It was a chilly day but warmed inside by the wood stove. There were chairs in case you wanted sit a spell. I bought my favorite item-books.
I have been checking out the new Berea Bypass routes on Old US 25, 1016, and Johnson Road. It’s good to see the progress being made.
I even made my way out to the location of AppHarvest’s 60-acre site. There is not a lot to be seen yet, but it is an incredibly exciting opportunity for our area involving indoor vegetable farming.
After being by the Rucker Cemetery near Bobtown, I saw a mention in The Citizen newspaper online from June 16, 1910 mentioning Mrs. Will Rucker and daughter Miss Guessie Rucker. (https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/lccn/sn85052076/1910-06-16/ed-1/seq-8) What a coincidence!
Speaking of driving, my mom told me a funny story about her driver’s license test. She was nervous from the start. It was in the days of manual shifting. She had to stop because a child was nearby in the street. She was afraid he was going to step out in street, but he stopped. Then came the problem of getting going again.
She said she was jerking the car so much the State trooper’s hat almost flew off. He finally got her to calm down and ease off the clutch.
Sadly, the parking part of the test sealed her fate. She would not get her license that day.
———
Reach Tammy
Whittemore
at whittamore
@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.