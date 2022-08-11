By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
Students across the area are wrapping up summer break and preparing to zip up their backpacks and head back into the classroom. The first day for Madison County and Berea Community students is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The first day back can be an exciting and daunting time for students and parents. Not only does it begin a new chapter full of learning and growth for students, but it’s also a very unique time to be a student following the changes to learning caused by the pandemic and amid safety concerns that parents have had to deal with lately.
“We are really looking forward to this school year,” said Erin Stewart, Community
Education Director for Madison County Schools. “The past few school years have seen challenges and barriers that have been unprecedented for all of us. We are hopeful that this school year will be the beginning of a road to real normalcy for our students, our staff, and our families.
Stewart cited the opening of the Ignite Academy North and the re-opening of Clark Moores Middle School following extensive renovations as highlights for the upcoming school year.
“Later in the fall, we are anxious to open the Ignite Academy South,” Stewart said. “We are confident this will be another school year of wonderful opportunities for our students, our staff, and our families.”
While facility progress and a return to normalcy is great news, parents can breathe an extra sigh of relief that the state of Kentucky is continuing to work with all school districts to make schools safer.
“Protecting Kentucky’s future and its most important asset, our children, is at the heart of every decision made regarding school safety in the commonwealth,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear, in April, signed House Bill 63 (HB 63) into law requiring all school districts to assign a certified school resource officer (SRO) to each school campus by Aug. 1.
“This will allow our schools to have someone on-site who is trained to respond in times of need, mentor to our children and be aware of critical needs,” Beshear said.
The law comes three years after the School Safety and Resiliency Act, 2019’s Senate Bill One (SB1), which implemented new school security programs and encouraged schools to hire an SRO.
The Department of Criminal Justice Training provides SROs with 120 hours of specialized training in addition to basic law enforcement response for working in schools, including mental health awareness classes, skills for working with special needs students, cultural diversity and active shooter response.
Critley King-Smith, Public Information Officer for the Department of Criminal Justice Training, explained the law further provides, “if sufficient funds and qualified personnel are not available for this purpose for every campus, the local board of education shall fulfill the requirements of this subsection on a per-campus basis, as approved in writing by the state school security marshal, until a certified school resource officer is assigned to and working on-site, full-time on each campus in the district.”
The state is about 600 officers short in fulfilling that goal of an SRO in every school.
That was the number the Kentucky Center for School Safety provided lawmakers during an Interim Joint Committee on Education meeting July 15. HB63 is an unfunded mandate so it leaves school districts trying to figure out how to hire and pay SRO salaries.
“Keeping Kentucky’s schools safe for all students, teachers and staff is the number one priority of the Office of the State School Security Marshal,” said Ben Wilcox, State School Security Marshal with the Kentucky Center for School Safety. “To our schoolchildren, parents, staff and neighbors, Kentucky’s schools are safe. House Bill 63 is an added layer of protection.”
King-Smith said the office of the state school security marshal is currently reviewing plans and collecting data from 173 Kentucky school districts regarding compliance with HB 63 to help ensure children in the commonwealth have a safe learning environment.
Madison County Schools currently has four SROs for its 20 elementary, middle, and high schools. The county’s SROs focus their attention on the high school and middle school campuses.
“At this time and with the addition of the Ignite Academy North and South campuses, the district would likely need to hire as many as 14 or 15 additional SROs,” Stewart said. “Funding for salaries and benefits for that many additional resource officers will be very costly. Hiring those additional officers will involve working with our local law enforcement agencies.”
Stewart said Madison County’s current safety plan will remain in place for the upcoming school year while they work to hire SROs
“Our school safety plan has been a strong one for several years,” said Stewart. “For example, each of our schools currently has a safety monitor that patrols the school and grounds regularly. We also have safety vestibules at the entrance for each school which keep visitors from readily accessing the school building. We have other measures in place as well and those will all remain in place again this year.”
