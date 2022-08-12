The summer break is almost over.
Starting August 17, students, teachers and staff in Madison County Schools and the Berea Community Schools will return to the classroom refreshed and ready to tackle a new year that will be filled with success and challenges.
Some will step foot in the classroom for the first time ever as Kindergartners, while others will take their final tour of duty as high school seniors. It’s a time of uncertainty, but in may ways a new beginning along the path of life.
The start of a new school year was an exciting time in our household while growing up, and getting new clothes and shoes for the upcoming school year was always a treat. Our favorite place to shop for clothes was the old J.C. Penny location on Main Street in Richmond. The store had three levels and I can still smell the scent of old wood as you walked through the door.
I believe Mom and Dad were just as excited as my sister Taunya and I were when it came to school shopping. They always wanted us to have good clothes and shoes, but most of all, wanted us to be able to enjoy the experience while we shopped as a family.
Mom and Dad worked in tobacco in the summer and in the fall to help provide a cushion for the family, although both of them held down full-time jobs. Mom worked at Gibson Greeting Cards, while Dad was a meter reader for Richmond Utilities and also pastored various churches throughout Richmond and Berea. At one time, he began a start-up storefront church where Apollos is now located on Adams Street.
It was there I can remember my late aunt Ruth teaching me the chords on the guitar on that small podium. It was there I can remember sitting next to my grandparents in church drawing on paper while pretending I was listening to one of dads sermons. I still do not know how he juggled doing both jobs full-time and how mom ran us kids around all over the place.
Before dad became involved in ministry and mom began working, they were part of a gospel group known as the “Happy Landing Gospelaires.” From what I remember, they were very popular in the area and had concerts at many churches in the region and even recorded a project on an 8-track tape in Dayton, Ohio. A few years back I converted the 8-track to a CD.
Although they were busy from the day I was born all the way through graduation, mom and dad made sure we went to school, made good grades and were involved in any kind of activity that we enjoyed.
For that I’m thankful and I wish nothing but the best to our students, teachers, staff and administrators this upcoming school year.
