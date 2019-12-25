Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 25, 2019 at approximately 4:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Dustin Baker, 34 of Berea. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on the Hal Roger's Parkway for vehicle infraction. Upon making contact with the subject, a strong odor of alcoholic beverage was emitting from the subject. Through investigation it was determined the subject was under the influence. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison. The photos attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center and Deputy Brumley.
Dustin Baker, 34 was charged with:
• Operating Motor vehicle under the influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC
• Possession of open Alcohol beverage Container in Motor Vehicle
• Reckless Driving
• Possession of Marijuana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.