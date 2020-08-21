Maybe you heard about the husband who didn’t want his wife to know he’d been out on the town drinking again. When he got home, he sneaked as quietly as he could up the stairs. He looked in the bathroom mirror and bandaged the bumps and bruises he’d received in a fight earlier that night. He then got into bed, smiling at the thought that he’d pulled one over on his wife.
When morning came, he opened his eyes and there stood his wife. “You were drunk last night weren’t you!”
“No, honey,” he replied innocently.
“Well, if you weren’t, then who put all the Band-Aids on the bathroom mirror?”
I’ve always felt sorry for women whose husbands feel compelled to booze it up. It’s not an easy life, worrying about them constantly. What kind of trouble will they get into next? Will they hurt themselves in a car crash, or, worse, will they hurt someone else? Will they offend the neighbors or embarrass the family?
There are times when our hearts should be so burdened for those we love that our minds can think of nothing else, a time when we feel driven to pray without ceasing.
But, you say, the Bible tells us we are not to worry about anything. What I’m telling you is there is a huge difference between a healthy concern for those we love and unhealthy worry.
Out of great concern for the Israelites, Moses once prayed for 40 days and nights without stopping. Deuteronomy 9 tells us he did so because those people had become so very rebellious that he feared the Lord would destroy them.
When those we love get off track, we need to be concerned enough to pray like Moses did. The Lord wants to hear from us. And we should want to hear from Him.
I’m reminded of a little deaf boy named Grayson Clamp who, as a 3-year-old back in 2013, underwent an experimental surgery in North Carolina to allow him to hear. Cameras were rolling when little Grayson heard his father’s voice for the first time. The look of delight on the little fellow’s face was priceless. Millions of people watched the heartwarming video.
There’s truly nothing as beautiful as the voice of one we love. We can be assured the Lord is absolutely thrilled to hear from us in prayer, because he loves us so very much. And when he speaks to our hearts, I hope our eyes will always light up the way little Grayson’s did the day he heard his father’s voice.
The Lord is so gracious to us that he will sometimes send us reminders that he wants to hear from us. Band-Aids on the mirror might just do it.
———
Reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857
