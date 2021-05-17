Baptist Health Births: April 21 - May 1, 2021

April 21
• Son born to Katelyn Hall and Ryan Riddell of Irvine
• Son born to Joselyn Ledford and Austin Cox of Irvine
• Son born to Sophea Sun and Franscisco Lopes of Berea
April 26
• Daughter born to Brittney and Justin Wright of Waco
April 27
• Daughter born to Diane and Travis Johnson of Waco
• Daughter born to Kara and Danny Keate of Lexington
April 28
• Son born to Essence Crowdus of Richmond
May 1
• Daughter born to Jennifer Wilburn of Berea.
(Baptist Health,
Richmond)
