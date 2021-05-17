Baptist Health Births: April 21 - May 1, 2021

April 21

  Son born to Katelyn Hall and Ryan Riddell of Irvine

  Son born to Joselyn Ledford and Austin Cox of Irvine

• Son born to Sophea Sun and Franscisco Lopes of Berea

April 26

• Daughter born to Brittney and Justin Wright of Waco

April 27

• Daughter born to Diane and Travis Johnson of Waco

• Daughter born to Kara and Danny Keate of Lexington

April 28

• Son born to Essence Crowdus of Richmond

May 1

• Daughter born to Jennifer Wilburn of Berea. 

(Baptist Health, 

Richmond)

