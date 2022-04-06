Baptist Health Births: March 9 - 21, 2022

March 9

• Daughter born to Anayeli Perez-Escalante and Carlos Gaspar of Richmond

March 10

• Son born to Ashley and Austin Smith of Richmond

March 14

• Son born to Brandy and Bryan Land of Berea

March 15

• Daughter born to Shelby and Daniel Redmond of Richmond

• Twin Daughters born to Cassandra and Joshua Bailey of Waco

• Daughter born to Stephanie and Shawn Varner of Hustonville

 March 16

• Son born to Micaela and Ronald Yeary of Irvine

March 17

• Daughter born to Allison Broughton and Micah Masters of Lancaster

March 21

• Son born t Autumn Henrion and Steven Sizemore of Booneville

• Daughter born to Chelsea and Cody Tillett of Mt. Vernon

