Baptist Health Births: March 9 - 21, 2022

March 9
• Daughter born to Anayeli Perez-Escalante and Carlos Gaspar of Richmond
March 10
• Son born to Ashley and Austin Smith of Richmond
March 14
• Son born to Brandy and Bryan Land of Berea
March 15
• Daughter born to Shelby and Daniel Redmond of Richmond
• Twin Daughters born to Cassandra and Joshua Bailey of Waco
• Daughter born to Stephanie and Shawn Varner of Hustonville
March 16
• Son born to Micaela and Ronald Yeary of Irvine
March 17
• Daughter born to Allison Broughton and Micah Masters of Lancaster
March 21
• Son born t Autumn Henrion and Steven Sizemore of Booneville
• Daughter born to Chelsea and Cody Tillett of Mt. Vernon
