Baptist Health Richmond Births: April 11 - 27, 2022

April 11
• Son born to Sienna Smedley and Mieondre Edmonds of Richmond
• Daughter born to Jasmine Mullins and Lucas Craig of Berea
• Son born to Vanessa Mathis and Justin Smith of London
April 12
• Son born to Brittany and Dale Ratliff of Berea
April 13
• Daughter born to Molly and Matthew Omohundro of Berea
• Daughter born to Megan Cox and Joshua Gulley of Ravenna
April 14
• Son born to Jessi and Matthew Turner of McKee
• Daughter born to Desiree Wagner and Matthew Rose of Richmond
April 17
• Son born to Kandy and Tyrone Davis, Sr. of Richmond
April 18
• Son born to Logan and Justin Johnson of Richmond
April 19
• Son born to Stephanie and Joseph Smith of Richmond
• Daughter born to Brittany and Zachary Evitts of Berea
• Daughter born to Halee Baker and Michael Burgress of Lancaster
April 20
• Daughter born to Nicole and Joseph Siebeneicher of Irvine
• Son born to Emily and Travis Coleman of Richmond
April 25
• Daughter born to Heather Smith and Michael Griffith of Richmond
• Daughter born to Sara Sims and Jacob Wilson of Richmond
April 26
• Daughter born to Katherine Baker and Michael Southgate of Richmond
• Son born to Caitlyn and Matthew Rickett of Richmond
April 27
• Son born to Lillian Vittitow and Charles Decker of Richmond
• Daughter born to Tara and Nicholas Alber of Berea
Baptist Health, Richmond
