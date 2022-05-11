Baptist Health Richmond Births: April 11 - 27, 2022

April 11

• Son born to Sienna Smedley and Mieondre Edmonds of Richmond

• Daughter born to Jasmine Mullins and Lucas Craig of Berea

• Son born to Vanessa Mathis and Justin Smith of London

 

April 12

• Son born to Brittany and Dale Ratliff of Berea

 

April 13

• Daughter born to Molly and Matthew Omohundro of Berea

• Daughter born to Megan Cox and Joshua Gulley of Ravenna

 

April 14

• Son born to Jessi and Matthew Turner of McKee

• Daughter born to Desiree Wagner and Matthew Rose of Richmond

 

April 17

• Son born to Kandy and Tyrone Davis, Sr. of Richmond

 

April 18

• Son born to Logan and Justin Johnson of Richmond

 

April 19

• Son born to Stephanie and Joseph Smith of Richmond

• Daughter born to Brittany and Zachary Evitts of Berea

• Daughter born to Halee Baker and Michael Burgress of Lancaster 

 

April 20

• Daughter born to Nicole and Joseph Siebeneicher of Irvine 

• Son born to Emily and Travis Coleman of Richmond

 

April 25

• Daughter born to Heather Smith and Michael Griffith of Richmond

• Daughter born to Sara Sims and Jacob Wilson of Richmond

 

April 26

• Daughter born to Katherine Baker and Michael Southgate of Richmond

• Son born to Caitlyn and Matthew Rickett of Richmond

 

April 27

• Son born to Lillian Vittitow and Charles Decker of Richmond

• Daughter born to Tara and Nicholas Alber of Berea

 

Baptist Health, Richmond

Recommended for you