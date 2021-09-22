Baptist Health Richmond Births: August 16 - September 7, 2021

Aug. 16
• Daughter born to Courtney Harmon and Trevor Johnson of Berea
• Son born to Adam and Chelsea Whitson of Richmond
Aug. 17
• Son born to Bethany Metcalf and Dylan Harrison of McKee
• Son born to Jeremiah and Eva Daybell of Richmond
• Son born to Richard Baldwin and Siobahn of Winchester
Aug. 18
• Daughter born to Brandon Creech and Cory Warren of Richmond
Aug. 19
• Daughter born to Charles Matthews and Jamie Key of Richmond
• Daughter born to Ben and Morgan Fletcher of Mt. Vernon
• Daughter born to Logan Flinchum and Brooklyn Riddell of Irvine
• Daughter born to Doriana Mitchell
Aug. 22
• Daughter born to George Stone and Casey True
Aug. 24
• Son born to James Bergman and Courtney Conn of Irvine
• Daughter born to Christopher Howard and Dawn Durham of Berea
• Daughter born to Rodney Couch and Ashley Smallwood of Manchester
• Son born to Rachel Lynn King of McKee
Aug. 25
• Daughter born to Cody Collins and Destiny Lewis of Richmond
• Daughter born to William Pendery and Christie Samples of Mt. Vernon
• Daughter born to Kenneth Roberson and Porche Lee of Richmond
Aug. 26
• Daughter born to Josh and Nakeysha Hasty of Mt. Vernon
• Son born to Tyler Snowden and Keisha Murphy of Ravenna
• Son born to Jordan Allen and Courtney Allen of London
Sept. 2
• Son born to Madison Turner and Daylin Taylor of Berea
• Son born to Carrie and Caleb Deaton of London
Sept. 3
• Daughter Born to Cilia Garcia of Richmond
• Son born to Dylan Rowe of Berea
Sept. 7
• Son born to Elishia Haues and Sabte Amera of Richmond
• Son born to Kaylee Riley and Roy Riley of Waco
• Twin sons born to Kendra and Brandon Harris of Booneville
Source: Baptist Health Richmond
