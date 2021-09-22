Baptist Health Richmond Births: August 16 - September 7, 2021

Aug. 16

• Daughter born to Courtney Harmon and Trevor Johnson of Berea

• Son born to Adam and Chelsea Whitson of Richmond

 

Aug. 17

• Son born to Bethany Metcalf and Dylan Harrison of McKee

• Son born to Jeremiah and Eva Daybell of Richmond

• Son born to Richard Baldwin and Siobahn of Winchester

 

Aug. 18

• Daughter born to Brandon Creech and Cory Warren of Richmond

 

Aug. 19

• Daughter born to Charles Matthews and Jamie Key of Richmond

• Daughter born to Ben and Morgan Fletcher of Mt. Vernon

• Daughter born to Logan Flinchum and Brooklyn Riddell of Irvine

• Daughter born to Doriana Mitchell

 

Aug. 22

• Daughter born to George Stone and Casey True

 

Aug. 24

• Son born to James Bergman and Courtney Conn of Irvine

• Daughter born to Christopher Howard and Dawn Durham of Berea

• Daughter born to Rodney Couch and Ashley Smallwood of Manchester

• Son born to Rachel Lynn King of McKee

 

Aug. 25

• Daughter born to Cody Collins and Destiny Lewis of Richmond

• Daughter born to William Pendery and Christie Samples of Mt. Vernon

• Daughter born to Kenneth Roberson and Porche Lee of Richmond

 

Aug. 26

• Daughter born to Josh and Nakeysha Hasty of Mt. Vernon

• Son born to Tyler Snowden and Keisha Murphy of Ravenna

• Son born to Jordan Allen and Courtney Allen of London

 

Sept. 2

• Son born to Madison Turner and Daylin Taylor of Berea

• Son born to Carrie and Caleb Deaton of London

 

Sept. 3

• Daughter Born to Cilia Garcia of Richmond

• Son born to Dylan Rowe of Berea

 

Sept. 7

• Son born to Elishia Haues and Sabte Amera of Richmond

• Son born to Kaylee Riley and Roy Riley of Waco

• Twin sons born to Kendra and Brandon Harris of Booneville

 

Source: Baptist Health Richmond

Tags

Recommended for you