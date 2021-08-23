Baptist Health Richmond Births: August 3 - 11, 2021

August 3

• Son born to Phyllis Horn and Bruce Neal of Irvine

 August 4

• Son born to Karina Ramirez and Christopher Roberts of Mt. Vernon

• Son born to MaKayla Burns and Ryan Johnson of McKee

• Daughter born to Heather Green and Thomas Nelson of Irvine

 August 5

• Son born to Lesley Riddell and Jeffrey Cockrell of Irvine

August 6

• Son born to Amber Fox and Justin King of Beattyville

• Son born to Kalea Coomer and Levi Clark of Richmond

August 9

• Son born to Victoria Rose and Jordan Green of Richmond

• Daughter Born to Erica Jones and Dalton Whisman of Richmond

August 10

• Daughter born to Ashley Hackworth and Chadwick Estes of Irvine

 August 11

• Daughter born to MaKayla Slone and Andy Dailey of Jeffersonville

