Baptist Health Richmond Births: August 3 - 11, 2021

August 3
• Son born to Phyllis Horn and Bruce Neal of Irvine
August 4
• Son born to Karina Ramirez and Christopher Roberts of Mt. Vernon
• Son born to MaKayla Burns and Ryan Johnson of McKee
• Daughter born to Heather Green and Thomas Nelson of Irvine
August 5
• Son born to Lesley Riddell and Jeffrey Cockrell of Irvine
August 6
• Son born to Amber Fox and Justin King of Beattyville
• Son born to Kalea Coomer and Levi Clark of Richmond
August 9
• Son born to Victoria Rose and Jordan Green of Richmond
• Daughter Born to Erica Jones and Dalton Whisman of Richmond
August 10
• Daughter born to Ashley Hackworth and Chadwick Estes of Irvine
August 11
• Daughter born to MaKayla Slone and Andy Dailey of Jeffersonville
