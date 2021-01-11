Dec. 14
• Daughter born to Rachell and Daniel Ballard of Richmond
Dec. 15
• Son born to Brandy Joseph and Devin Horn of Tyner
Dec. 16
• Son born to Kayla Barrett and Jesse Bennett of Booneville
Dec. 17
• Son born to Nacholl Morris and Dakota Canter of Richmond
• Son born to Jessica and Woodrow Brooks of McKee
Dec. 18
• Son born to Kaitlynn and Bradley Newman of Beattyville
• Daughter born to Kalli Hall and Hunter Isaacs of Richmond
• Son born to Charlsie and Roberto Neria of Irvine
Dec. 21
• Son born to Chaitali and Abhishek Jani of Richmond
• Daughter born to Lauren ad Taylor Brummett of Richmond
Dec. 22
• Daughter born to Breanna Gill and Kenneth Struss of Berea
• Daughter born to Candice and Brandon Sheppard of Paint Lick
Dec. 23
Son born to Annie Fields and Joseph Gadd of Mt. Vernon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.