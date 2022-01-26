Baptist Health Richmond: Births December 28, 2021 - January 4, 2022

Dec. 28

• Daughter born to Sharita Jarrett and Matthew Spangler of Berea

 Dec. 29

• Son born to Hayley and McKinley Harris of Ravenna

• Daughter born to Piper and Tyler Peters of Richmond

• Daughter born to Amanda Arnold and Eddie Labasa, Jr. of Richmond

 Dec. 30

• Daughter born to Jessica and Luke Poynter of Berea

• Daughter born to Brittany and Byron Combs of Ravenna

 Dec. 31

• Son born to Brandi Hendricks and Eric McIntosh of Richmond

• Daughter born to Jackie and Randy Hatfield of Richmond

 Jan. 3

• Son born to Destiny Lawson and Sidney Hall of Richmond

• Daughter born to Kaylee and Skylar Damrell of McKee

• Daughter born to Brittney Webb and Brandon Lutes of Beattyville

• Daughter born to Kendra and Michael Kendrick of Richmond

 Jan. 4

• Daughter born to Sara and Tracy McCraken of Tyner

Recommended for you