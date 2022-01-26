Baptist Health Richmond: Births December 28, 2021 - January 4, 2022

Dec. 28
• Daughter born to Sharita Jarrett and Matthew Spangler of Berea
Dec. 29
• Son born to Hayley and McKinley Harris of Ravenna
• Daughter born to Piper and Tyler Peters of Richmond
• Daughter born to Amanda Arnold and Eddie Labasa, Jr. of Richmond
Dec. 30
• Daughter born to Jessica and Luke Poynter of Berea
• Daughter born to Brittany and Byron Combs of Ravenna
Dec. 31
• Son born to Brandi Hendricks and Eric McIntosh of Richmond
• Daughter born to Jackie and Randy Hatfield of Richmond
Jan. 3
• Son born to Destiny Lawson and Sidney Hall of Richmond
• Daughter born to Kaylee and Skylar Damrell of McKee
• Daughter born to Brittney Webb and Brandon Lutes of Beattyville
• Daughter born to Kendra and Michael Kendrick of Richmond
Jan. 4
• Daughter born to Sara and Tracy McCraken of Tyner
