Baptist Health Richmond Births: February 28 - March 8, 2022

Feb. 28
• Son born to Angel Cole of Richmond
March 2
• Son born to Ashley Deluca and Evers Reyes of Richmond
• Daughter born to Jayden Skiles and Jalend Campbell of Richmond
March 3
• Daughter born to Courtney and Aaron Harley of Richmond
March 4
• Son born to Amber and Harlan Dyehouse of Richmond
March 5
• Son born to Ashley Barnes and Jonathan Bernard of Irvine
March 7
• Son born to Alexis and Trystin Campbell of Richmond
• Son born to Regina Weaver and Ethan Alsept of Mt. Sterling
March 8
• Son born to Hannah Mullins of Irvine
