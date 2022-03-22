Baptist Health Richmond Births: February 28 - March 8, 2022

Feb. 28

• Son born to Angel Cole of Richmond

March 2

• Son born to Ashley Deluca and Evers Reyes of Richmond

• Daughter born to Jayden Skiles and Jalend Campbell of Richmond

March 3

• Daughter born to Courtney and Aaron Harley of Richmond

March 4

• Son born to Amber and Harlan Dyehouse of Richmond

March 5

• Son born to Ashley Barnes and Jonathan Bernard of Irvine

March 7

• Son born to Alexis and Trystin Campbell of Richmond

• Son born to Regina Weaver and Ethan Alsept of Mt. Sterling

March 8

• Son born to Hannah Mullins of Irvine

