Baptist Health Richmond Births: July 10 - 27, 2022

July 10
• Daughter born to Floriberto and Krystal Ramirez – Flores, of Lancaster
July 11
• Son born to Ashley McCoy of Berea
• Daughter born to Tamron Broughton and McKenzie Henry of Irvine
July 12
• Daughter born to Andrew and Kayla Allen of Berea
• Daughter born to Jordan and Gina Alexander of Berea
July 13
• Daughter born to Brandon Camacho and Ilse Tapia of Richmond
• Daughter born to Derek and Kimberly Halsey of Hazel Green
• Son born to Holden Oglesby and Katelyn Dexter of Paint Lick
July 14
• Daughter born to Eric and Bendra Jones of Corbin
• Daughter born to Wesley and Jessica Turner of Richmond
July 15
• Son born to Neal Sears and Latasha Chenault of Richmond
July 16
• Daughter born to Brayden and Jamie McWilliams of Berea
July 17
• Daughter born to Dalton Wheatley and Lynsey Denton of Richmond
July 18
• Daughter born to Brandon and Candice Sheppard of Paint Lick
July 20
• Son born to Philip and Ivy Poulter of Berea
July 21
• Daughter born to Mark Mink and Sheryl O’Reilly of Berea
(Baptist Health, Richmond)
