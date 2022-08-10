Baptist Health Richmond Births: July 10 - 27, 2022

July 10

• Daughter born to Floriberto and Krystal Ramirez – Flores, of Lancaster 

July 11

• Son born to Ashley McCoy of Berea

• Daughter born to Tamron Broughton and McKenzie Henry of Irvine 

July 12

• Daughter born to Andrew and Kayla Allen of Berea

• Daughter born to Jordan and Gina Alexander of Berea

July 13 

• Daughter born to Brandon Camacho and Ilse Tapia of Richmond

• Daughter born to Derek and Kimberly Halsey of Hazel Green

• Son born to Holden Oglesby and Katelyn Dexter of Paint Lick 

July 14

• Daughter born to Eric and Bendra Jones of Corbin

• Daughter born to Wesley and Jessica Turner of Richmond

July 15

• Son born to Neal Sears and Latasha Chenault of Richmond

July 16

• Daughter born to Brayden and Jamie McWilliams of Berea

July 17

• Daughter born to Dalton Wheatley and Lynsey Denton of Richmond

July 18

• Daughter born to Brandon and Candice Sheppard of Paint Lick 

July 20

• Son born to Philip and Ivy Poulter of Berea 

July 21

• Daughter born to Mark Mink and Sheryl O’Reilly of Berea

 

(Baptist Health, Richmond)

