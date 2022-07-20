Baptist Health Richmond Births: June 16 - July 12, 2022

June 16
• Daughter born to Sierra Riddell and Ty Anglin of McKee
June 21
• Son born to Jaclyn and Carl Smith of Booneville
June 23
• Daughter born to Stephanie Prater and Joseph Callahan of Richmond
• Daughter born to Michelle Cecil of Mt. Vernon
• Son born to Abigail and Jacob Brennan of Berea
July 24
• Daughter born to Margie and Jonathan Shear of Richmond
• Daughter born to Deshane Rader and Robert Evans of Tyner
• Daughter born to Harley Loveless and Christopher Ward of Berea
• Son born to Kami and Chester Phillips of Mt. Vernon
• Son born to Erica and James Bayes of Richmond
• Son born to Brittany and Benjamin Davis of Berea
• Daughter born to Molly and Herbert Rogers of Richmond
June 28
• Daughter born to Rebecca and Miguel Ordonez of Eubank
• Daughter born to Kelsey and Nathan Brookshire, Sr., of Richmond
June 30
• Son born to Michelle Hines and Shannon McCormick of Broadhead
July 1
• Son born to Danielle and Joe Austin of London
July 3
•Daughter born to Cierra Robison and Austin Cunliffe of Berea
• Son born to Ashley Harrison and William Salyer of Irvine
July 5
• Daughter born to Caroline and Trenton Denney of Richmond
July 10
• Daughter born to Floriberto and Krystal Ramirez – Flores, of Lancaster
July 11
• Son born to Ashley McCoy of Berea
• Daughter born to Tamron Broughton and McKenzie Henry of Irvine
July 12
• Daughter born to Andrew and Kayla Allen of Berea
• Daughter born to Jordan and Gina Alexander of Berea
Baptist Health, Richmond
