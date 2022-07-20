Baptist Health Richmond Births: June 16 - July 12, 2022

June 16

• Daughter born to Sierra Riddell and Ty Anglin of McKee

 

June 21

• Son born to Jaclyn and Carl Smith of Booneville

 

June 23

• Daughter born to Stephanie Prater and Joseph Callahan of Richmond

• Daughter born to Michelle Cecil of Mt. Vernon

• Son born to Abigail and Jacob Brennan of Berea

 

July 24

• Daughter born to Margie and Jonathan Shear of Richmond

• Daughter born to Deshane Rader and Robert Evans of Tyner

• Daughter born to Harley Loveless and Christopher Ward of Berea

• Son born to Kami and Chester Phillips of Mt. Vernon

• Son born to Erica and James Bayes of Richmond

• Son born to Brittany and Benjamin Davis of Berea

• Daughter born to Molly and Herbert Rogers of Richmond

 

June 28

• Daughter born to Rebecca and Miguel Ordonez of Eubank

• Daughter born to Kelsey and Nathan Brookshire, Sr., of Richmond

 

June 30

• Son born to Michelle Hines and Shannon McCormick of Broadhead

 

July 1

• Son born to Danielle and Joe Austin of London

 

July 3

•Daughter born to Cierra Robison and Austin Cunliffe of Berea

• Son born to Ashley Harrison and William Salyer of Irvine

 

July 5

• Daughter born to Caroline and Trenton Denney of Richmond

 

July 10

• Daughter born to Floriberto and Krystal Ramirez – Flores, of Lancaster

 

July 11

• Son born to Ashley McCoy of Berea

• Daughter born to Tamron Broughton and McKenzie Henry of Irvine 

 

July 12

• Daughter born to Andrew and Kayla Allen of Berea

• Daughter born to Jordan and Gina Alexander of Berea

 

Baptist Health, Richmond

 

Recommended for you