Baptist Health Richmond: Births June 9 - 22

June 9
• son born to Rita and Johnathan Faulkner of Beattyville
June 10
• daughter born to Shoniqua Barricks and Timothy Jenkins of Berea
June 14
• daughter born to Mackenzie Miller and Zachary Conrad of Irvine
June 15
• daughter born to Kelsey and Vincent Hazelwood of Richmond
June 16
• daughter born to Kimberly and Chadwick Hammonds of Berea
• daughter born to Chelsey Lakes and Joshua Riley of Berea
• son born to Sandra Isaacs and Gregory Johnson of Irvine
June 17
• son born to Jasmine and Aaron Bush of Paint Lick
June 22
• son born to Kayla and Matthew Oney of Berea
• daughter born to Savannah and Christopher Neal of Ravenna
• son born to Rebecca and George Stidham of Irvine
• son born to Chelsey and Quade Ward of Lexington
———
Baptist Health, Richmond
