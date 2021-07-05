Baptist Health Richmond: Births June 9 - 22

June 9

• son born to Rita and Johnathan Faulkner of Beattyville

June 10

• daughter born to Shoniqua Barricks and Timothy Jenkins of Berea

June 14

• daughter born to Mackenzie Miller and Zachary Conrad of Irvine

June 15

• daughter born to Kelsey and Vincent Hazelwood of Richmond

June 16

• daughter born to Kimberly and Chadwick Hammonds of Berea

• daughter born to Chelsey Lakes and Joshua Riley of Berea

• son born to Sandra Isaacs and Gregory Johnson of Irvine

June 17

• son born to Jasmine and Aaron Bush of Paint Lick

June 22

• son born to Kayla and Matthew Oney of Berea

• daughter born to Savannah and Christopher Neal of Ravenna

• son born to Rebecca and George Stidham of Irvine

• son born to Chelsey and Quade Ward of Lexington

———

Baptist Health, Richmond

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you