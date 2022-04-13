Baptist Health Richmond Births: March 22 through 28, 2022

March 22

• Daughter born to Jordan Conner and Terry Byrd of Berea

March 23

• Son born to Carrie Gibson and Alex Chambers, Jr of Richmond

• Daughter born to Jennifer Bach of Berea

• Son born to Kristin and David Denny, III of Richmond

• Son born to Danyelle Brockert and Timothy Hays of Richmond

March 25

• Son born to Danielle Jones and James Hensley of Richmond

• Daughter born to Bethany Frodelius and Christopher Brown of Richmond

• Daughter born to Beverly Land and Nathaniel Cecil of Berea

March 26

• Son born to Kelsey Collins of Richmond

• Daughter born to Samantha Clark and Mark McKinney of Richmond

• Son born to Brittany and Tyler Sears of Berea

 March 27

 • Son born to Rebecca and Carter Brandenburg of Richmond

March 28

 • Son born to Dakota Stepp and Billy Estes of Irvine

• Daughter born to Grayce Krammer and Jaylen Carter of Lexington

Baptist Health, 

Richmond

