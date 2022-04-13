Baptist Health Richmond Births: March 22 through 28, 2022

March 22
• Daughter born to Jordan Conner and Terry Byrd of Berea
March 23
• Son born to Carrie Gibson and Alex Chambers, Jr of Richmond
• Daughter born to Jennifer Bach of Berea
• Son born to Kristin and David Denny, III of Richmond
• Son born to Danyelle Brockert and Timothy Hays of Richmond
March 25
• Son born to Danielle Jones and James Hensley of Richmond
• Daughter born to Bethany Frodelius and Christopher Brown of Richmond
• Daughter born to Beverly Land and Nathaniel Cecil of Berea
March 26
• Son born to Kelsey Collins of Richmond
• Daughter born to Samantha Clark and Mark McKinney of Richmond
• Son born to Brittany and Tyler Sears of Berea
March 27
• Son born to Rebecca and Carter Brandenburg of Richmond
March 28
• Son born to Dakota Stepp and Billy Estes of Irvine
• Daughter born to Grayce Krammer and Jaylen Carter of Lexington
Baptist Health,
Richmond
